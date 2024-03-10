Gov’t must open doors for women

Government must be instrumental in creating economic opportunities for women primarily in providing them with decent jobs, according to Senator Grace Poe.

“We need more women in the labor force. They represent a formidable talent pool and an underutilized resource in the world of work,” Poe said, amid this year’s celebration of International Women’s Month.

Poe cited the International Labor Organization’s recent statement that the increasing participation of women in the labor force “can boost a country’s gross domestic product.”

Based on data from the Philippine Statistics Authority in December last year, around 21.9 million or 55.27 percent of the women population are participating in the labor force.

The figure is lower compared to the men’s participation rate of 76.97 percent or 30.2 million in the same period.

Poe lamented that household duties are among the factors preventing women from becoming part of the labor force.

“We hail our women for the priceless work they do at home. But the opportunities should remain available for those who will decide to try to find their footing in their careers,” she said.

Poe likewise emphasized the need to improve women’s skills training and development within the fast-evolving industries.