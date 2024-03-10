Go extends support to Mabinay road mishap victims

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has extended his deepest sympathies and provided support to the families affected by the tragic road accident that occurred in Barangay Bulwang, Mabinay, Negros Oriental, last 21 February.

The mishap, which led to the loss of 15 lives and left 2 injured, involved a group of livestock owners from La Libertad en route to Bayawan City. Unfortunately, their journey turned fatal when their vehicle plummeted off a cliff.

Expressing his condolences, Senator Go emphasized his empathy and solidarity with the bereaved families, stating, “My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of those who were lost in this tragic accident. In these trying times, please know that you are not alone, and I am here to support you in any way possible, to the best of my capacity.”

Last 28 February, Go’s Malasakit Team, together with Board Member Woodrow Maquiling Sr., former undersecretary of the Department of Tourism Woodrow “RR” Maquiling Jr., Barangay Captain Vicente Gargoles and Sangguniang Bayan Member Rene Gargoles, visited the families and gathered them at the Solonggon Barangay Hall where they provided grocery packs, financial assistance, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball.

Go also thanked Congresswoman Jocelyn “Josy” Limkaichong, Mayor Emmanuel “Em” Iway and Vice Mayor Lawrence “Dodong” Limkaichong, among others, for their support for the families as well.

As a dedicated member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Senator Go has consistently championed the cause of the agricultural sector, recognizing the indispensable role of farmers and livestock owners in securing the nation’s food security.