Gender equality must involve men

Men have a big role to play in ending gender violence.

This is what Social Welfare Officer Ricky Bunao of the Department of Social Welfare and Development Central Office highlighted in his discussion on addressing gender-based violence through male involvement.

“The male gender has a role in ending violence. Men must also be aware of the issues of women because it is rare for them to participate in the training conducted by various organizations,” he said, during “Women: We Mean,” an event featuring presentations and panel discussions highlighting the role of women in volunteerism and volunteering for gender equality held at the Alliance Française de Manille on 8 March.

“Practically, gender-based violence is also a male issue, this is not only a female issue,” he said.

Bunao, who currently serves as the executive vice chairperson of Men Opposed to Violence Against Women Everywhere — Philippines, went on to emphasize the importance of men’s engagement in discussions about GBV and violence against women, citing the primary reason that these problems persist is men’s lack of education on the matter.

Never surrender

“Education and capacity building — how can the men help if they have no education? [Next] partnership — are they aware of the situation of women, are they educated on what is happening [regarding] laws, protection, and prevention? Provide [them] coaching and development,” he said, adding that the need to transform the mindset and behavior of men towards women must be present in society.

“That’s why there is also a challenge. It’s hard to go against men, it’s hard to beat the patriarchal culture in the Philippines. Even though we are advocates, we have many men opponents who are pedantic, but we never give up,” he said, adding that putting an end to GBV and VAW should be a whole-of-organization approach.

“There is not only one sector to fight for this. Now, let the men and women work together to promise a safe environment and community. The men can be a part of the solution,” he said.

“We need to educate them as well, but women and men should not compete. There should be no more competition. There should be a solid and harmonious relationship.”

“We need to vow to never commit, condone, or remain silent about gender-based violence. Real men always respect women and other human rights issues because, in ending gender-based violence, it is everybody’s duty,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Lodema Doroteo, or “Teacher Diday,” as her students call her, shared her struggles as a woman coming from a community where education was inaccessible and was not treated as a top priority.

Teacher Diday, who hails from the Dumagat tribe in Tanay, Rizal, in the Sierra Madre range, is the first college graduate of her village.

According to her, she had to cross 13 rivers to attend the symposium organized by France Volontaires in Makati City.

Teacher Diday shared her sentiments about what seems to be the biggest problem Filipino women face, especially those who from her community.

“The lack of work opportunities for women, for example, here in town; there are requirements — you need to be a graduate, the [heavy] requirements,” she told DAILY TRIBUNE.

She narrated how the strict requirements for jobs have limited women in her community’s ability to get gainful jobs.

“In our community, the women are high school graduates or at least educated at the college level, but when she works here in the town or the plains, the work she goes to is also at home.”

“Why is that? Can’t she be a saleslady? Become a promodiser? She is already doing housework in her community; when she comes here, her job should be competent,” she said.

In 2016, she finished her bachelor’s in early childhood education at Harris Memorial College through a scholarship from United Methodist Women.