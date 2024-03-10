DoH stresses early detection of cancer

The Department of Health on Saturday stressed the need for early detection of women’s cancers.

Based on the data gathered by the Philippine Cancer Society, it showed that breast cancer ranks as the top cancer site for both sexes, with 65 percent of cases being diagnosed at an advanced stage.

Meanwhile, cervical cancer ranks second in cancers among women in the Philippines.

“Breast and cervical cancers are at the top health issues that Filipinos face today,” the DoH noted.

“The Department of Health is one with the nation in celebrating Women’s Month. We recognize the pivotal role women have, not just in healthcare, but in all nation-building initiatives,” it added as it recognized the importance of providing essential services that improve the overall health and well-being of women.

The Health department said the early detection of women’s cancers through sound screening programs and management at the primary level is “an inspiration for the Bagong Urban Care and Ambulatory Service” or BUCAS centers that DoH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa and partners have started to build nationwide.

The DoH said it is aiming for 28 BUCAS centers by the year 2028 and BUCAS centers will soon have mammograms, HIV screening, and family planning services.