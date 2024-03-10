Abra's resilience shines in successful Kawayan Festival

BANGUED, ABRA — Abra Provincial Vice-Governor Joy Valera-Bernos said that the concluded Kawayan (Bamboo) Festival shows the resiliency of the people of Abra who with their own strength and cooperation managed to rise from the calamities that hit them.

The lady Vice-Governor said that the people of Abra are like the bamboo trees that cannot be easily be broken by strong winds and weather disturbances. She said such is the character of the people of Abra comprised of Tingguians and Ilocanos who are used to face challenges but continue to move on with the demands of life.

During the closing activities for the Kawayan Festival, coinciding with the celebration of the 107th founding anniversary of Abra, Bernos said that the festival, which started on 4 March and culminated on 9 March, was successful. She said this successful provincial activity also shows how peaceful Abra is despite the negative publicity thrown to the province that depicts it as a chaotic place.

The last day of the festival was made colorful with floats adorned with indigenous and modern materials and street dances performances of Ilocano and Tingguians. The people were treated with lunch at the community pantry as this year's festival was coming to an end.

Bernos, during a talk with the members of the media at the Abra Sports Complex, also said that with the festival, the tourism industry as well as the bamboo production industry will get a boost. At the same time, she appealed to the national government for assistance for the bamboo farmers and bamboo product makers and entrepreneurs so that they can survive while maintaining the existence of bamboo.

Bernos vowed that the provincial government will work closely with stakeholders in upgrading the Kawayan Festival as what they are doing every year. The Kawayan Festival started in 2009 from the previous "Arya Abra" (Forward Abra) giving tribute to the bamboos of Abra and celebrating of the anniversary of the establishment of the province in 1917.