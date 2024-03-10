7 of 10 Filipinos willing to fight foreign enemy

Just like Ukraine in fighting off Russian invaders, the Philippines would not lack fighters in the event of a conflict with another country, a survey commissioned by the Armed Forces of the Philippines showed Sunday.

The poll revealed that 77 percent of Filipinos would rise to defend their country from an external enemy, compared to 23 percent who disagreed with them.

The survey was conducted amid escalating tensions in the West Philippine Sea between the Philippines and China.

Chinese coast guard, navy, and militia vessels had been involved in continuing harassment of Philippine vessels in territories that a 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling said belonged to the Philippines and not China.

The most recent harassment of China happened last week when China Coast Guard vessels bombarded with water a resupply ship to the BRP Sierra Madre, a Philippine Navy ship grounded in 1999 at Ayungin Shoal as a permanent AFP post.

Relations between Manila and Beijing had been strained under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the latter pivoted back the Philippines to its traditional allies led by the United Nations.

“Across major areas, at least 60 percent of adult Filipinos are willing to fight for the country, with the highest percentage observed in Mindanao (84 percent) and the lowest percentage in the Visayas (62 percent),” the poll said.

The study highlighted that the Davao region and CARAGA exhibit the highest proportion of adult Filipinos willing to defend the nation in a conflict with a foreign enemy (96 percent), closely trailed by SOCCSKSARGEN (95 percent).

Among different socioeconomic classes, adult Filipinos in Class D exhibited a higher inclination to defend the nation against a foreign adversary (80 percent) compared to those in Classes ABC (67 percent) and E (68 percent).

Regarding age demographics, the poll revealed that Filipinos aged 45 to 54 showed the highest propensity to express readiness to fight for the country (87 percent). In contrast, those aged 65 to 74 demonstrated the lowest likelihood.

Furthermore, more adult Filipinos in urban areas (80 percent) expressed willingness to defend the country in case of conflict with a foreign enemy compared to those in rural areas (73 percent).

The Fourth Quarter Tugon ng Masa Survey was conducted from 10 to 14 December, with face-to-face interviews conducted among 1,200 adult respondents nationwide.

The survey has a margin of error of ±3 percent at a 95 percent confidence level.

For subnational estimates, such as those for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, the margin of error is ±6 percent at a 95 percent confidence level.