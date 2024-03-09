Solon: Trabaho Para Bayan law increases Filipinos’ employability 

The full implementation of the Trabaho Para sa Bayan (TPB) law could provide more employment opportunities to Filipinos, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva said Saturday.

Villanueva made the statement after the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported that the unemployment rate has increased to 4.5 percent or 2.15 million Filipinos were jobless in January 2024 from 3.6 percent or 1.60 million jobless Filipinos in December last year.

“It's lamentable that we seem to have more and more of our kababayans caught up in the cycle of joblessness. We must not stop finding ways to create more sustainable jobs and livelihood by placing employment at the heart of economic development,” he said.

Meanwhile, Villanueva said the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the TPB Act is set to be signed next week, followed by a full rollout.

Under the measure, the creation of a national master plan is eyed to address unemployment, underemployment, and youth unemployment in the country.

“The new law will address the seasonality of employment, which gives work to individuals only during certain times of the year,” Villanueva said.

“While we acknowledge these types of jobs, we will continue to work for something that will give our workers security in the workplace and social protection, not to mention a fair income,” he added.

In a recent plenary session, Villanueva sponsored the Enterprise-Based Education and Training (EBET) bill — the companion measure of the TPB — primarily aimed at addressing the persistent problem of job-skills mismatch in the country, by fostering partnership with the private sector in up-skilling or re-tooling of the Filipino workforce.

Villanueva said the measure will help bridge job seekers to potential employers through the EBET program.

“Kailangan pong komprehensibo ang paglapat ng lunas sa problema sa unemployment sa pamamagitan ng paglikha ng maraming oportunidad sa trabaho, kasabay ng pagkakaroon ng angkop na kasanayan para sa ating mga manggagawa," Villanueva said.