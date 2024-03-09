Poe wants more employment opportunities for Filipino women

Senator Grace Poe urged concerned government agencies to remain steadfast in creating economic opportunities for more women so they can find decent jobs.

“We need more women in the labor force. They represent a formidable talent pool and an underutilized resource in the world of work,” Poe made the call amid this year's celebration of International Women's Month.

Poe cited the International Labor Organization's recent remarks that the increasing participation of women in the labor force “can boost a country's gross domestic product.”

Based on data from the Philippine Statistics Authority in December last year, around 21.9 million or 55.27 percent of the women population are participating in the labor force.

The figure is lower compared to the men's participation rate of 76.97 percent or 30.2 million in the same period.

Poe lamented household duties are among the factors preventing women from becoming part of the labor force.

“We hail our women for the priceless work they do at home. But the opportunities should remain available for those who will decide to try to find their footing in their career,” she said.

Poe likewise emphasized the need to improve women’s skills training and development within the fast-evolving industries.

Also, Poe said the government should push various programs that encourage the adoption of flexible work arrangements to allow women to be productive while at home.

“The country as a whole can benefit by leaps and bounds when all members of society are productive and fulfilled, and this include the women,” she added.

The International Women’s Month is an annual observance of women’s history and recognition of their crucial contributions to society.