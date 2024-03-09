Phl International Furniture Show opens in Manila

The highly anticipated Philippine International Furniture Show, held back-to-back with Interior & Design Manila, opened its doors at the SMX Convention Center Manila, Pasay City, from 7 to 9 March 2024.

Renowned for its innovation and elegance, these events continue to elevate the Philippines' reputation as the 'Milan of Asia' on the global design scene.

The event’s opening ceremony was graced by esteemed guests such as the First Lady Liza Marcos, Pasay Mayor Imelda Calixto-Rubiano, Architect Richard Garcia, President, United Architects of the Philippines, Atty. Shereen Gail C. Yu-Pamintuan, Undersecretary for Administration & Finance, Department of Tourism, Mr. Eugene Yap, President, Hotel and Restaurant Association of the Philippines, and other dignitaries.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a diverse range of exquisite items, from furniture and home décor to lighting, and featuring a mix of timeless classics and modern designs that showcase the incredible creativity and innovation inherent in Filipino craftsmanship. Visitors can immerse themselves in the Philippines' rich cultural heritage, experiencing not only modern designs but also traditional craftsmanship and techniques displayed at these events.

A major highlight of the expo is the involvement of Filipino weavers, including the Iraya Mangyans of Puerto Galera, and the Bangsamoro tribes. These skilled artisans will captivate visitors with live demonstrations, creating one-of-a-kind products that seamlessly blend beauty with functionality. Each product becomes a living narrative interwoven with the rich tapestry of tradition and modernity, allowing visitors to witness the artistry firsthand and gain a deeper understanding of the cultural significance embedded in each creation.

Concurrently, the event will feature the Obra Design Masterclass Program by The Philippine Trade Training Center - Global MSME Academy (PTTC-GMEA), under the Department of Trade and Industry. This initiative aims to provide specialized furniture training and mentorship opportunities for young designers and scholars, empowering and uplifting local talent within the furniture and creative industries.

Aside from these, the 91st PIA National Convention of Philippine Institute of Architects (PIA) and the Design Horizon: A design symposium on Global Filipino Excellence by Philippine Institute of Interior Designers will be held at Interior & Design Manila.

The Philippine International Furniture Show and Interior & Design Manila together, offers a unique and immersive experience, inviting visitors to delve into the profound depth and diversity of Filipino design. This expo stands as testaments to the country's growing influence in the world of design and craftsmanship, showcasing the rich heritage of Filipino design and emphasizing the industry's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration. Beyond the exhibition halls, these events also extend their influence to benefit the Ayala Foundation, Inc., contributing to the organization's diverse programs dedicated to Education, Sustainable Livelihood, and Love of Country.