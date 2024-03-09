No extradition request yet for Quiboloy — DoJ

The Department of Justice has yet to receive a request for the extradition of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy from the United States coursed through the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Justice Assistant Secretary Atty. Mico Clavano said the government’s goal is to attain justice in whatever form and in the best forum.

“The decision to resolve came as a result of almost a year of verifying the evidence on record as well as the identity of the alleged victim,” he said.

This after Central District of California Judge Terry Hatter Jr. ordered the unsealing of the arrest warrants against Quiboloy and his co-accused.

The US Attorney Criminal Division handling Quiboloy’s case has requested the unsealing of the arrest warrant, which involves charges of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud, coercion, sex trafficking of children, conspiracy, and cash smuggling.

Hatter, in his order dated 1 March, said, “Upon application of the government, and for good cause shown, the arrest warrants and returns in this case are unsealed.”

New York lawyer Lara Gregory said this could be the first step in initiating the extradition process against Quiboloy by the US Department of Justice.

Now that the arrest warrants for Quiboloy and his co-accused have been unsealed, Interpol may also issue Red Notices against them.

“What happens is the name of a person listed on a Red Notice is placed on a lookout list, and when the person comes to the attention of law enforcement abroad, the National Bureau of Investigation in the Philippines will notify through Interpol, and the US Federal Prosecutor will then request that person’s provisional arrest and/or file a formal extradition request,” Gregory said.

Quiboloy, Helen Panilag, and Teresita Tolibas Dandan are wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and are believed to be in the Philippines.

The FBI previously arrested officials and members of the KoJC, including Guia Cabactulan, Marissa Duenas, Amanda Estopare, Felina Salinas, and Bettina Padilla Roces, all co-accused of Quiboloy.

Last month, Quiboloy, in a message that denied the allegations against him, accused the US government, allegedly with help from Philippine government officials, of plotting to “eliminate” him through rendition.

He also blasted the US Embassy in the Philippines for being “one-sided.”

In December 2022, Quiboloy’s camp dismissed the charges of human rights abuse against him in the US as “grandstanding” by the US government.