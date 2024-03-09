NAIA Terminal 3 now surot-free?

The Manila International Airport Authority has announced that Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 is now free of “surot” or bedbugs after it removed infested chairs and replaced them with new ones.

The announcement followed social media complaints that have gone viral. MIAA said it pulled out old gang chairs and replaced them with 38 brand-new ones.

According to the MIAA, 15 new chairs were placed in the international arrival lobby, while another 15 went to the domestic arrival lobby. The remaining eight chairs were positioned in the departure public arrival area near ticketing counters for Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific Air.

The bedbug issue was followed by social media posts from passengers who claimed to have seen a large rat near Gate 2 in Terminal 3.