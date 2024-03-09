Military bishop thumbs down rifle ownership for civilians

The decision of the Philippine National Police to allow civilians to own semi-automatic rifles may cause “another big problem,” Military Ordinariate of the Philippines Bishop Oscar Jaime Florencio said Saturday as he expressed opposition to the measure.

Florencio, in an interview over the Church-run Radyo Veritas, said the Philippines, as a poor country, doesn’t need to encourage people to own such high-powered firearms.

“Personally, I would not want to have our civilians be allowed to possess semi-automatic rifles or any rifles for that matter. We are a poor country. Why will we need those guns? Give them to authorities,” he added.

If civilians are allowed to have guns, it might cause another big problem,” the military church leader added.

Florencio cited the mass shooting incidents frequently happening in the United States due to similar laws.

“In America, why do they have such a problem? Because they have a very lax law, wherein anyone can own a gun without that responsibility over a deadly weapon,” he said.

The US Federal Law does not limit the number of guns its US citizen may buy in any given time period but does require federal firearm licenses to report multiple sales of handguns to ATF and other specified law enforcement agencies.

The reporting requirement was created to enable law enforcement to “monitor and deter illegal interstate commerce in pistols and revolvers by unlicensed persons.”

In the Philippines, the PNP recently amended the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, allowing civilians to register cal. 7.62mm semi-automatic rifles and guns with lower calibers.

Senator Francis Tolentino earlier said the authorities "should choose the right people who can possess and carry this kind of gun.”

Meanwhile, Senators Imee Marcos and Risa Hontiveros cautioned on the possible rise in criminality, arms smuggling, and violence in the country, especially since the midterm elections is nearing.

The PNP, however, assured there are “enough safeguards in place” to ensure the proper implementation of the measure.

It added the revised gun-ownership policy will promote responsible possession as firearms holders will be required to register their high-powered guns.