Konsulta expands with 32 more meds

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp., or PhilHealth, will add 32 more medicines at lower prices this year for members who will avail of its Konsulta Package.

In a television interview on Friday, PhilHealth acting vice president of corporate affairs Rey Baleña said the new medicines are related to chronic illnesses, including diabetes, high blood pressure and asthma, among others.

As a result, the total list will consist of 53 medicines, Baleña said.

Konsulta Package offers free consultation and laboratory tests by PhilHealth-accredited primary care providers that will prescribe the proper medicines to patients.

Baleña said the state-owned insurer allocated P30 billion for this package to be used this year.

Acceptance grows

Meanwhile, there are already 2,611 primary care providers offering this package, he said.

Aside from medicines, Baleña said PhilHealth is also studying ways to expand benefits for patients of kidney transplants.

“Currently, we provide P600,000 for kidney transplants. We are finding ways how we can further improve this,” he said.

Baleña added PhilHealth will be offering more benefits for types of cancer besides breast cancer.

“Our list for the cancer benefits package is very long. The public can expect further enhancements to this package as PhilHealth strives to make an impact on the health of our members,” he said.

These statements came after the state agency increased benefits for breast cancer by 1,300 percent from an aid of P100,000 to P1.4 million.