Federation serves as sturdy social bridge

For over seven decades, the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. or FFCCCII has assumed the role of a bridge among Filipino-Chinese businesses, the government and Filipinos.

The organization, through the years, has empowered entrepreneurs, fostered economic growth across diverse sectors, and spearheaded initiatives that improve the lives of Filipinos nationwide.

FFCCCII’s strength lies in its vast network, uniting 170 member organizations across the Philippines.

These trade chambers come from diverse regions, National Capital Region, Northeastern Luzon, Northwestern Luzon, Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Cebu-Bohol, Occidental and Oriental Negros, Panay, Northern Mindanao, Southern Mindanao and Southwestern Mindanao.

Such geographic reach ensures FFCCCII continues to have its finger on the pulse of economic activity throughout the country.

The organization has 17 specialized committees that form the backbone of FFCCCII’s operations.

Each committee tackles a specific area of concern, ranging from external affairs and trade and industry to welfare, education and culture, and science and information technology. Through these committees, FFCCCII ensures its initiatives are laser-focused and have their full impact.

Entrepreneurs empowered

From the outset, FFCCCII has recognized the vital role of micro, small and medium enterprises, or MSMEs, in the economy. The federation actively promotes entrepreneurship through targeted projects that enhance the competitiveness of businesses.

The organization offers free seminars, workshops, and symposia to equip entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge to navigate the ever-evolving business landscape.

FFCCCII’s “Buy Pinoy, Save Jobs” movement champions a simple yet powerful message of encouraging Filipinos to patronize homegrown products and services.

The initiative aims to create jobs, promote consumer welfare, and stimulate the growth of domestic industries. This inward-looking approach fosters self-sufficiency and strengthens the Philippines’ economic foundation.

Building bridges, expanding horizons

FFCCCII understands that success in today’s globalized world requires a collaborative approach. The federation facilitates trade, investment, and goodwill missions to other countries, fostering business-to-business connections that open doors to new markets. Additionally, partnerships and collaborations with overseas chambers of commerce and business organizations create a network of support that benefits Filipino businesses venturing abroad.

FFCCCII believes in a multi-pronged approach to national development through focusing its efforts on some key areas which are:

Digitalization: Recognizing the transformative power of technology, FFCCCII promotes “Exponential Adaptation on Digitalization.” This initiative encourages businesses to embrace digital tools to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and drive innovation. In today’s online-driven world, FFCCCII understands that businesses need a robust digital presence to compete and thrive;

Information and Communications Technology: The Philippines boasts a highly skilled workforce in ICT services, making it a major player in this sector. FFCCCII supports the growth of areas like Business Process Outsourcing, call centers, software development, and more. By fostering a strong ICT sector, the Federation contributes to job creation and strengthens the Philippines’ position as a global leader in this industry;

Agriculture: Nourishing the nation is another crucial area of focus for FFCCCII. The Federation advocates for the modernization of the Philippine agriculture and fishery sectors, aiming to boost productivity, ensure food security, and improve the lives of Filipinos reliant on these industries. The initiative highlights investment opportunities in rural infrastructure, food processing, and technology that can revolutionize agriculture;

Tourism: With its stunning landscapes, rich culture, and warm hospitality, the Philippines has a natural edge in the tourism industry. FFCCCII prioritizes promoting the Philippines as a world-class tourist destination. This initiative leverages the country’s unique position to attract foreign investment and stimulate economic growth; and

Energy Development: A stable and affordable energy supply is essential for all sectors of the economy. FFCCCII encourages investments in alternative energy sources like wind, solar and hydro. By supporting the development of renewable energy, the Federation contributes to a cleaner future and a more sustainable Philippines.

Capable leaders

The organization is headed by philanthropist and industrialist Dr. Cecilio K. Pedro as president and who conceptualized the anniversary theme “Dugong Tsino, Pusong Pinoy” which expresses the unique identity of Filipinos of Chinese heritage committed to help Philippine economic and social development.

Dr. Pedro is the founder and chief executive officer of Lamoiyan Corp. which manufactures Hapee toothpaste and Gumtech toothpaste and mouthwash.

Pedro replaced Henry Lim Bon Liong of the Sterling Paper Group and SL Agritech.

Dr. Lucio Tan of the LT and Philippine Airlines groups is chairman emeritus.

Other FFCCCII officers are honorary presidents Dr. Henry Lim Bon Liong, Ambassador Domingo Lee, Jimmy T. Tang, Dr. Francis Chua, Dr. John K. Tan, Dr. Alfonso A. Uy,Tan Ching, Angel Ngu and Domingo H. Yap; executive vice president Victor Lim; vice presidents William Gosiaco, David O. Chua, Delfin Letran, George Hock Huy Chiu, Michael G. Tan, William Yap Castro, Jeffrey T. Ng, Tai Lian, Jose Go, Antony Chan, Co Kin Hung, Antonio S. Tan, Antonio Y. Cosing, Edwin C. Fabro and Reynold K. Siy; treasurer Nelson A. Guevarra; auditor Willy Limbpnhai; corporate secretary and secretary general Fernando Gan.