Empowering women via AI possible — DTI

As part of the global goal to uphold inclusivity and empowerment, the Department of Trade and Industry and the sectoral group Connected Women recently sealed an agreement to advance the digital landscape, particularly focused on leveraging artificial intelligence to spur economic growth and women empowerment.

The memorandum was sealed between Trade and Industry Secretary Fred Pascual and Connected Women CEO Agnes Gervacio.

The partnership outlines a comprehensive framework for collaboration, including online skill development, knowledge sharing, cybersecurity, AI education, and industry identification.

In his speech after the MOU signing, Pascual recognized Connected Women’s commitment to providing online skills development and remote work opportunities for women.

Tech’s transformative potential

“Connected Women exemplifies the transformative potential of technology. Their commitment to providing online skills development and remote work opportunities for women are not only empowering but also transformative, fostering positive change across families and communities,” he said.

He said Connected Women even came up with a business that specifically targeted housewives to provide retail services powered by AI.

“Our partnership with Connected Women heralds a new chapter of possibilities. We’ve outlined a robust framework for collaboration, focusing on online skill development, knowledge sharing, cybersecurity, AI education, and industry identification. Our joint efforts aim to empower women to excel in the AI ecosystem,” Pascual said.

Pascual noted that as the country embarks on a new phase in its journey toward digital advancement, it’s crucial to acknowledge the transformative role of artificial intelligence in leading the Philippines into a future brimming with opportunities for growth and development.

He said the journey transcends the bounds of technology, setting the stage for a landscape where development opportunities flourish.

Pascual described AI as having the potential to significantly boost our economy by enhancing business efficiency, fostering innovation, and unlocking new markets.

“This advancement benefits not just the corporate sector but also the broader fabric of our nation, the very people in our country, contributing to our collective prosperity. Moreover, AI introduces new career paths and necessitates a shift in the workforce’s skills,” he said.

Pascual noted that through investments in AI education and training, “we aim to equip Filipinos, men, and women, with the tools needed to navigate these emerging opportunities, addressing challenges such as unemployment head-on.”