Drug suspect yields P204K worth of shabu

Quezon City Police District Director, P/Brig.Gen. Redrico A. Maranan on Saturday announced the arrest of a drug suspect and the seizure of P204,000.00 worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation in Brgy. Old Balara, Quezon City on 8 March .

P/Maj. Wennie Ann Cale, Chief of the District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU) identified the suspect as John Jen Gutierrez, 36 years old and a resident of Brgy. Old Balara, Quezon City.

Cale said that a confidential informant reported to DDEU about the illegal drug peddling activities of the suspect which prompted them to set a buy-bust at 5:30 AM of 9 March, in Tandang Sora Avenue, Brgy. Old Balara, Quezon City.

Gutierrez was arrested after a police operative who acted as the poseur buyer successfully bought P10,500.00 worth of shabu from him.

Seized from the suspect were 30 grams of shabu valued at P204,000.00, a black coin purse, the buy-bust money, and a cellular phone used in the drug deal.

Maranan said the arrested suspect will be charged with violation of R.A. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

He commended the DDEU operatives for their relentless anti-illegal drug operation resulting in the arrest of the suspect and confiscation of the illegal drugs.

“Ang team QCPD ay buong pusong sumusuporta sa BIDA program ng ating gobyerno, kung kaya’t hindi kami titigil sa pagsagawa ng operasyon laban sa illegal na droga dahil hangad nating mailayo sa kapahamakan ang mamamayan ng Quezon City lalong-lalo na ang mga kabataan”, (The QCPD team wholeheartedly supports the BIDA program of our government, that is why we will not stop to conduct operations against illegal drugs because we hope to spare the people of Quezon City from its harms especially the youth) he added.