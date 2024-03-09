DOE, ERC urged to probe joint venture woes to solve Negros power outages

A Senate panel chairperson is pushing for an investigation into the alleged irregularities in a joint venture agreement causing a series of power outages in the Negros Island.

Senator Win Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Energy, on Saturday, urged the Department of Energy and the Energy Regulatory Commission to conduct an independent investigation over the validity of a plebiscite conducted to ratify the joint venture agreement (JVA) between Central Negros Electric Cooperative (CENECO) and Primelectric Holdings Inc./ Negros Electric and Power Corp. (NEPC).

The joint venture was committed to investing up to P2.1 billion over the next 5 years for the rehabilitation and modernization of the province’s electricity distribution system.

The venture was seen as “crucial to having a steady and affordable supply of electricity for the consumers on the island.”

During the crafting of the pact, the NEPC vowed to invest some P200 million in its sitio electrification program in the CENECO’s coverage areas, which include the cities of Bacolod, Bago, Silay, and Talisay; and the towns of Don Salvador Benedicto and Murcia.

However, Gatchalian lamented that the CENECO has been breaching the benchmark of 8.2 percent for system loss. It also posted a system loss of 11 to 12 percent before the execution of the JVA.

“Frequent power outages have been a recurring issue in Bacolod and Negros inconveniencing residents and businesses,” Gatchalian said, noting the need for an additional capital expenditure to improve efficiency.

According to Gatchalian, some consumer groups claim the plebiscite—which was conducted from June to August last year— has lacked the necessary legal validity “because it wasn’t duly approved during a CENECO general assembly”—as provided by the cooperative’s by-laws.

The consumer groups also claimed they have filed several petitions before the ERC, which the agency has not acted on.

Gatchalian said the ERC should provide the reasons for its “inaction” and should address the allegations of irregularities in the conduct of the plebiscite.

He added that the DOE is well-placed to conduct an independent inquiry and fact-finding on the issue as the chairman of the National Electrification Administration (NEA) board.

Gatchalian earlier told representatives of the DOE and ERC, in a recent hearing conducted by the Senate Committee on Public Services, tacking the franchise application of NEPC.

“Conduct an independent inquiry on the plebiscite for the JVA, and investigate everything related to this agreement,” he said.