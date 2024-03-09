Cambodia earns new world record for largest 'bridal carry'

Hundreds of Cambodians braved sticky tropical heat to set an unusual new world record: for the most people performing a "bridal carry" at the same time.

Late on Friday, 245 men hoisted their partners -- wives, girlfriends, sisters or mothers -- with one arm under the legs and one behind the back and held the position for a minute to set the mark, certified by Guinness World Records representatives.

"I am so happy, it is my first time to participate in such an event to break a world record for Cambodia," Sam Khan, 25, told AFP before carrying his wife.

The event drew participants young and old.

"I am so excited," 50-year-old mother Heng Pov told AFP while being carried by her son.

After setting the record, many of the participants carried on with the hold as part of a competition to win a new car.

The "bridal carry" is so named for the way a groom in some cultures carries his bride over the threshold of their new home.