Book gives account of group’s 70 years

Heralding seven decades of existence that is marked with economic endeavors and philanthropic pursuits, the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. or FFCCCII, on Friday unveiled its first-ever English-language Coffee Table Book on the eve of its 70th founding anniversary, themed “FFCCCII at 70: ‘Dugong Tsino, Pusong Pinoy’ — A Legacy of Commerce, Philanthropy, and Progress.”

The launch of the book also coincides with the global celebration of Women’s Day, as during his speech, FFCCCII president Dr. Cecilio K. Pedro expressed his group’s commitment to women’s upliftment and announced the book as a testament to the dedication to socio-economic progress.

Further, Dr. Pedro acknowledged the vital role of women in “shaping a sustainable and inclusive future for the Philippines.”

Expanded opportunities

Highlighting the 28 December 2023 recognition of actress and beauty queen Michelle Dee for her social idealism, Dr. Pedro emphasized FFCCCII’s vision “for a future where every Filipino woman, regardless of her role, experiences improved lives and expanded opportunities.”

The Coffee Table Book, conceptualized by the FFCCCII Public Information and Media Committee, aims to share the federation’s impactful stories with various sectors of Philippine society.

Pedro expressed confidence in the country’s positive economic trajectory this year despite global economic uncertainties.

FFCCCII’s commitment to faster, sustainable and inclusive economic growth was reiterated, emphasizing continuous socio-economic reforms, economic diplomacy, increased trade and a focus on peace, stability, investments and global competitiveness.

Pedro thanked journalists for their unwavering support and highlighted the book as a milestone in celebrating the FFCCCII’s 70th Anniversary.

“Together, let us reaffirm our dedication to enlighten entrepreneurship, public service, and philanthropy,” Dr. Pedro said.