Bong Go extends support, condolences to victims of Mabinay road accident

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has extended his deepest sympathies and provided support to the families affected by the tragic road accident that occurred in Barangay Bulwang, Mabinay, Negros Oriental, last 21 February.

The mishap, which led to the loss of 15 lives and left 2 injured, involved a group of livestock owners from La Libertad en route to Bayawan City. Unfortunately, their journey turned fatal when their vehicle plummeted off a cliff.

Expressing his condolences, Senator Go emphasized his empathy and solidarity with the bereaved families, stating, "My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of those who were lost in this tragic accident. In these trying times, please know that you are not alone, and I am here to support you in any way possible, to the best of my capacity."

Last 28 February, Go’s Malasakit Team, together with Board Member Woodrow Maquiling Sr., former undersecretary of the Department of Tourism Woodrow “RR” Maquiling Jr., Barangay Captain Vicente Gargoles and Sangguniang Bayan Member Rene Gargoles, visited the families and gathered them at the Solonggon Barangay Hall where they provided grocery packs, financial assistance, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball.

Go also thanked Congresswoman Jocelyn “Josy” Limkaichong, Mayor Emmanuel “Em” Iway, and Vice Mayor Lawrence “Dodong” Limkaichong, among others, for their support for the families as well.

As a dedicated member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Senator Go has consistently championed the cause of the agricultural sector, recognizing the indispensable role of farmers and livestock owners in securing the nation's food security.

His legislative efforts have been aimed at reinforcing agricultural support systems to ensure that the backbone of the country's food supply is robust and resilient.

Among his significant legislative contributions is co-authoring Republic Act No. 11901, also known as the Agriculture, Fisheries, and Rural Development Financing Enhancement Act of 2022. This law aims to enhance the financial mechanisms and support systems available to the agricultural sector, enabling farmers and fisherfolk to access the resources they need to thrive.

Furthermore, Senator Go has co-sponsored and co-authored RA 11953, the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, which focuses on alleviating the financial burdens of agrarian reform beneficiaries. This act provides a fresh start for farmers striving for economic stability by condoning loans, including interest, penalties, and surcharges.

In his relentless pursuit of agricultural advancement and farmer welfare, Senator Go introduced SBN 2117, targeting comprehensive crop insurance protection for agrarian reform beneficiaries. Additionally, he has filed SBN 2118, which seeks to enhance insurance coverage and services for farmers if enacted into law.

“Primary source ng kabuhayan ng ating mga kababayan ang agrikultura kung kaya’t dapat mas palakasin pa natin ang mga programang pwedeng sumuporta sa ating mga magsasaka, mangingisda at iba pang kabuhayang pang-agrikultura,” said Go.

As an advocate for quality health care and as the Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go advised the families that there is a Malasakit Center in Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital in Dumaguete City that they may visit for medical assistance.

Under the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which was principally authored and sponsored by Go, all hospitals that are administered and managed by the Department of Health, plus the Philippine General Hospital in Manila City, are mandated to have their own Malasakit Center that shall provide convenient access to medical programs offered by concerned agencies.

To date, there are 159 Malasakit Centers that have already assisted around ten million Filipinos nationwide.

Meanwhile, Go championed the establishment of more Super Health Centers nationwide. Through the collective efforts of fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for more than 700 Super Health Centers. DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa, is the lead implementing agency that identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed. In the province, a total of six Super Health Centers are funded.

As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go supported other initiatives in the province, including the acquisition of ambulance units for local hospitals in Dumaguete City, Siaton, Mabinay, Bayawan City, and Guihulngan City; road rehabilitation in Amlan, Ayungon, Bayawan City, Bindoy, and Santa Catalina; construction of various infrastructure projects, including the Super Health Center in Guihulngan City; and multipurpose buildings in Guihulngan City, Vallehermoso, and Pamplona.