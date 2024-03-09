BI kicks off Women’s Month with sports activity

In an effort to advance gender equality and female empowerment, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) kicked off its commemoration of Women's Month 2024 with a sporting event.

The BI's Gender and Development Committee initiated the Gender Advocacy and Mainstreaming: Equality through Sports (G.A.M.E.S.) on 8 March at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, Manila, to acknowledge and honor the priceless contributions made by women to society.

The event began with a relay of torches and balloons, signifying the removal of barriers and restrictions that prevented women from progressing.

An example of the BI's dedication to advancing gender equality and mainstreaming gender perspectives in all facets of its operations is the BI G.A.M.E.S. project. The BI wants to promote inclusivity, self-determination, and unity among its staff, partners, and the community at large through athletics.

A range of ball games will be included in the activities, giving participants an opportunity to demonstrate their athleticism, cooperation, and sportsmanship.

"Through initiatives like BI G.A.M.E.S., the BI seeks to create a more inclusive and equitable society where every individual, regardless of gender, has the opportunity to thrive and succeed," BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said.

Tansingco added that the BI G.A.M.E.S. project not only encourages physical fitness and healthy competition, but it also provides a significant means of honoring Women's Month. The event hopes to encourage and empower women to break down barriers, confront misconceptions, and pursue their aspirations with confidence and tenacity by displaying the brilliance and resiliency of women in sports.