Abalos leads KALINISAN project in Navotas

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos visited Saturday Navotas City as he continued with the administration’s campaign Kalinga at Inisyatiba para sa Malinis na Bayan (KALINISAN) sa Bagong Pilipinas program.

During the activity, Abalos, along with Navotas City Mayor John Reynald M. Tiangco, led over 500 Navoteños the early morning cleanup activity at Barangay Daanghari Coastal Dike in reciting the pledge of commitment for cleaner communities.

“Kung malinis ang ating lugar, walang krimen, talagang uunlad ang ating bayan,”(If we clean our surroundings, no crimes, surely our town will be developed) Abalos said.

He continued: “Kaya kami nandito ngayon, tuwing Sabado namin ginagawa ito. Ito ay proyekto ng ating mahal na Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Isaisip, isapuso, at isabuhay natin ang kalinisan.” (That is why we are here today, every Saturday we do this. This is a project by our beloved President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to put in our minds, our hearts, and to liveby the cleanliness.)

Committed to creating cleaner and greener communities nationwide, Abalos cited a report from the National Solid Waste Management Commission, noting some 22 million tons of garbage are produced annually in the country, with Metro Manila topping the list of waste producers at 3.65-million.

Navotas City alone produces 28,193 tons of garbage annually, the majority of which are plastics that end up in the ocean.

“Para sa isang Bagong Pilipinas, at para sa susunod na henerasyon ako ay nangangakong isasip, isagawa, at isapuso ang kahalagahan ng malinis na kapaligiran, pag unlad sa sarili, ng aking pamilya at ating bayan,” (This is for a 'Bangong Pilipinas' and for the next generation, I am swearing to put into mind, put into action, and in heart the importance of clean evenironment, self-development, of my family and for my country) they said during the pledge of commitment.

In his speech, Abalos said unhampered dumping of waste in waterways that lead to the sea could destroy marine life and products and result in lesser catch for fisherfolk.

Meanwhile, Mayor Tiangco bared that Sec. Abalos has been his long-time role model and that the city’s award-winning project, Garden of Life, was patterned after Mandaluyong City.

For Tiangco, even though Navotas City has 72 pumping stations, regular weekly coastal cleanup is very important to keep the city flood-free.

Launched in January this year, KALINISAN program ignites the bayanihan spirit of the Filipinos as they take an active stance in maintaining cleanliness and promoting sustainable development.

The activity in Navotas City was participated by representatives from other national government offices, academe, and other stakeholders.

Barangay Daanghari Coastal Dike is the seventh area in seven weeks visited by Abalos as part of the KALINISAN campaign.