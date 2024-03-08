QC family’s battle with leukemia, finds hope in Bong Go's Malasakit program

Nerissa Coloyan, a Quezon City resident, shared how the Malasakit Centers program, a brainchild of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, became a crucial support system for her family during their most challenging times.

At 37, Nerissa, a housewife, and her husband, a tricycle driver, lived a modest life. Their world turned upside down when their son, Zackryl, only four years old, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Nerissa recounts the perplexing onset of her son's condition, "Namutla po ‘yung kamay, paa, tapos buong katawan niya. Tapos nagkaroon po siya ng mga blood clot, ng mga pasa-pasa."

The physical signs were alarming, leading the family on a harrowing journey through uncertainty. Initially dismissed as a simple sprain and later mistaken for dengue, Zackryl's true ailment remained elusive until they visited the Philippine Children's Medical Center (PCMC) in Quezon City. It was there, after days of anxious waiting, that the devastating diagnosis was confirmed.

The diagnosis prompted an urgent quest for answers, compelling Nerissa to delve into her family's medical history, uncovering a genetic predisposition to cancer.

"Inutusan din po akong tanungin buong pamilya ko kung may lahi daw po kami ng cancer. Tapos nalaman ko po, may lahi po pala kami ng cancer," she shared.

Throughout this ordeal, Zackryl's spirit remained unbroken, his resilience, a source of strength for Nerissa. "Simula nung na-admit po kami, ayaw niya na umiiyak ako. Ayaw niya rin na pinapakitaan ko siya na nanghihina ako," she reflected on her son's courage.

In this moment of despair, the Malasakit Center, an initiative spearheaded by Go, became a lifeline for the Coloyan family. Offering much-needed assistance with medical expenses, the center embodied the compassion and support the family desperately needed.

"Salamat po at nagkaroon ng Malasakit (Center) dahil isa po ang pamilya ko sa natulungan," Nerissa gratefully acknowledged.

Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Health (DOH), the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development. These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

Currently, 159 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to around ten million Filipinos.

Aside from Malasakit Centers, Go also principally sponsored and is one of the authors of the Republic Act No. 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The law mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. It stands as a testament to the commitment of the government to uplift the nation's health infrastructure.

Go emphasized the mission to provide accessible healthcare support, ensuring that every Filipino, regardless of financial status, has the opportunity to fight for their lives.

“Sa mga pasyente, lapitan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center dahil para ‘to sa inyo. Kung may hospital bill kayo, nandiyan ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na tutulong para mabayaran ito,” said Go.

Through its support, the Malasakit Center offers financial relief and a symbol of solidarity and care, reminding families like the Coloyans that they are not alone in their battles.