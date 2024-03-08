Marcos urges Filipinos to empower women on Int'l Women's Day

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called upon every Filipino and Filipina to embrace their civic and moral obligation in creating an environment where every woman feels empowered to use her voice with courage and compassion.

In his message for the International Women’s Day on Friday, the President emphasized the importance of recognizing the pivotal role women play in society and the need to continue fostering a culture of respect and equality.

"As a nation, we pride ourselves for being receptive and empathetic to the experiences of women," Marcos Jr. said.

"Throughout history, we were blessed with an impressive list of remarkable advocates who marched, fought, and sacrificed to uphold women's rights and foster a culture of respect that transcends gender differences," Marcos Jr. added.

However, he also underscored the importance of addressing the challenges that persist, particularly in marginalized communities.

Hence, Marcos Jr. stressed the need to safeguard the gains made towards equality, inclusivity, and empowerment, urging collective action to create a truly gender-responsive populace.

"While we celebrate our achievements, we must remain cognizant of the paths yet uncharted, especially for the protection of women in marginalized communities. It is imperative that conscious efforts are consistently taken to ensure that every Filipina has equal opportunities and is actively engaged in nation-building," Marcos Jr. said.

"Let us, therefore, take up this responsibility and accelerate the pace of creating a truly gender-responsive populace under the banner of a Bagong Pilipinas," the Chief Executive added.

8 March marks the observance of International Women's Day, a worldwide recognition of women's accomplishments in various spheres including social, economic, cultural, and political realms. The theme for this year's campaign is "Inspire Inclusion."