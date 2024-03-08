Las Piñas fire victims receives aid

Las Piñas City Vice Mayor April Aguilar led the distribution of essential aid to over 600 victims of fire in Barangay Elias Aldana.

The relief operation, held on Thursday, 7 March, at the Elias Aldana Covered Court, aimed to provide immediate assistance to those affected by the recent tragedy.

Families displaced by the fire received various types of aid with the help of the City Social Welfare and Development Office led by OIC Lowefe Romulo, along with efforts from the Office of Vice President Sara Duterte and from business tycoon Ramon S. Ang.

These included food packs, dignity kits, sleeping kits, and hygiene kits, all intended to address their immediate needs following the incident.

The aid distribution is part of a continuous effort by the Las Piñas City government to provide ongoing support and recovery assistance to those affected by the fire.