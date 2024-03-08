LATEST

'Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama dies

This black and white photo taken in May 1982 shows Japanese manga artist Akira Toriyama, whose death was announced on 8 March 2024. Publishing house Shueisha said in a statement that it was "greatly saddened by the sudden news of his death". The 68-year-old was the author of the hugely popular and influential titles "Dragon Ball" and "Dragon Ball Z".
The creator of Japan's "Dragon Ball" comics and anime cartoons, Akira Toriyama, has died, his publisher announced Friday.

Publishing house Shueisha said in a statement that it was "greatly saddened by the sudden news of his death". The 68-year-old was the author of the hugely popular and influential titles "Dragon Ball" and "Dragon Ball Z".

