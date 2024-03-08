'Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama dies

The creator of Japan's "Dragon Ball" comics and anime cartoons, Akira Toriyama, has died, his publisher announced Friday.
Publishing house Shueisha said in a statement that it was "greatly saddened by the sudden news of his death". The 68-year-old was the author of the hugely popular and influential titles "Dragon Ball" and "Dragon Ball Z".
