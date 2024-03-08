'Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama dies

This black and white photo taken in May 1982 shows Japanese manga artist Akira Toriyama, whose death was announced on 8 March 2024. Publishing house Shueisha said in a statement that it was "greatly saddened by the sudden news of his death". The 68-year-old was the author of the hugely popular and influential titles "Dragon Ball" and "Dragon Ball Z". STR / JIJI Press / AFP

Agence France-Presse The creator of Japan's "Dragon Ball" comics and anime cartoons, Akira Toriyama, has died, his publisher announced Friday. Publishing house Shueisha said in a statement that it was "greatly saddened by the sudden news of his death". The 68-year-old was the author of the hugely popular and influential titles "Dragon Ball" and "Dragon Ball Z".