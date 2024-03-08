DFA confirms dismissal of 8 seafarers’ pleas

The Department of Foreign Affairs, through its chargé d’affaires in Libya, Alan Roi Gabriola, confirmed the DAILY TRIBUNE report on the denial by an Algerian Court of the petition for bail and house arrest of eight Filipino seafarers detained in Algeria.

“We confirm that on 28 February, the court rendered its decision that there are merits to move for trial. The request for temporary liberty was dismissed,” said Gabriola in Thursday’s interview on DAILY TRIBUNE’s digital show Usapang OFW.

He said the lawyers of the eight Filipino seafarers or their family members have yet to receive a copy of the decision.

“On the day the embassy received the news, which was not unexpected, we informed the families of the seafarers back in the Philippines. The (ship) owner (Eastern Mediterranean Ltd.) was also informed by its P&I (protection and indemnity) correspondents in Algeria,” Gabriola said.

The Philippine Embassy in Libya, he said, has been assisting in the case after the seafarers’ families informed the embassy about what happened to them.

The Filipinos were arrested after 35.8 kilos of cocaine were found on their ship, the Maltese-flagged MV Harris, in the port of Algiers on 28 July last year.

“The obligation to protect the eight seafarers rests with those who manage the vessel. However, we are very pleased that the shipowners have provided the necessary legal representation for this case. However, it is different if the family members request additional legal assistance from the Philippine government,” he said.

He added: “We are hoping that once the lawyers receive the official decision of the Algerian court, that may be the time to meet with the family members, although there are requests from the Department of Migrant Workers to expedite the meeting with the family members. Hopefully, next week, if possible.”

He said the shipowner’s lawyers have been allowed to meet with the eight seafarers, which is a positive development compared to when they were barred from seeing the detainees.

On Monday, Capt. Ioannis Gogos of Eastern Mediterranean Manning Agency Manila, the shipowner’s representative, informed the DAILY TRIBUNE that the Algerian indictment chamber rejected the Filipinos’ petition for bail and house arrest.

Gogos also denied the respondents’ plea to drop the charges against them.

From the indictment chamber, “the matter will now be brought before a criminal court, and a trial is expected by early May or so,” he said.