CAAP marks 16th anniversary with nationwide activities

In celebration of its 16nth anniversary, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines arranged a month-long program of events at both its central office and regional offices.

As part of CAAP's corporate social responsibility initiative, on 2 March 2024, CAAP Central sent meals to the Pangarap Foundation Inc. in Pasay City, enabling the organization to feed more than 40 of its sheltered adults.

Since the CAAP anniversary falls during Fire Prevention Month, the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team at Sangley Airport has scheduled a thorough Fire Prevention Orientation for all employees of the airport, including private security guards, OTS screeners, PNP-AVSEU police personnel, and other concessioner staff. The PNP-AVSEU also imparted an important yet fundamental understanding of gun safety regulations and protocols.

Meanwhile, Virac Management recognized personnel who participated in the bloodletting activity by presenting them with certificates, followed by a boodle fight to promote camaraderie within their office.

The public restroom and children's play area were blessed after a holy liturgy at Bicol International Airport. There was also a GAD Agenda Discussion on the Safe Spaces Act for BIA staff as part of the celebration of Women's Month and the CAAP Anniversary. As part of a community service initiative, 19 March also features a lunch program for elementary school children and a tree-planting event.

Moreover, personnel from Zamboanga, Masbate, and Laoag International actively joined a collaborative effort to organize a clean-up drive initiative.

CAAP Director General Captain Manuel Antonio Tamayo expressed his support by saying, "I commend area managers and CAAP personnel for conducting various activities to make our 16th anniversary significant. You have shown unity to promote inclusivity and service to the community, aside from accomplishing our goal of providing safe, affordable, and comfortable travel for Filipinos.”

CAAP was founded sixteen years ago to provide safe and efficient air transportation together with regulatory services in the Philippines, with an emphasis on sustainability, resilience, and inclusivity.