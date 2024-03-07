Zero or one tropical cyclone to enter PAR in March, April - PAGASA

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration reported on Thursday that zero to one tropical cyclone may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this month and in April.

“Sa bilang ng bagyo, around six to nine tropical cyclones. Slim chance ng March and April and from May to August. So may possibility na na mga around one or two or two or three pagdating ng June, July, at August,” said PAGASA Climate Monitoring and Prediction Section chief Analiza Solis.

(In the number of typhoons, [there are around] six to nine tropical cyclones. [There is a] slim chance of March and April and from May to August. So there is a possibility that there will be around one or two or two or three come June, July, and August.)

From May to June, the weather state bureau estimated that one to two tropical cyclones will enter the PAR each month, while two to three tropical cyclones are expected each month from July to August.

Moreover, the PAGASA issued a La Niña watch alert as the phenomenon is seen to pre-develop in the coming months.

Solis said that the criteria for La Niña Watch under the bureau’s El Niño-Southern Oscillation Alert System were satisfied.

“Today, the established criteria of the PAGASA ENSO Alert System have been satisfied, and La Niña Watch is being issued as of today because there is still a probability of more than 55 percent in the next six months. That is why, under the PAGASA ENSO Alert System, even though we still have a strong El Niño and feel its impact, we need to issue a La Niña watch,” she said, noting that the issuance of the La Niña watch doesn't guarantee the occurrence of the phenomenon.

“Even though we issue La Niña watch, our concentration should still be there on the strong El Niño impacts,” she said. “This does not mean that we will not talk about the possible impact of La Niña because it is still far and uncertain.”