U.S. firms eye investment deals in Clark Freeport

Clark Freeport — The Bases Conversion and Development Authority said companies from the United States have expressed interest in investing inside the freeport due to the area’s logistical advantage.

In a dialogue with over 100 US companies at the Senior Leaders Seminar held at the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington DC, BCDA chairman Delfin N. Lorenzana said these companies are eyeing to invest in Clark Freeport.

He added that the companies are engaged in the fields of connective infrastructure, information and communications technology and the critical minerals sector.

Platform for the BCDA

Lorenzana attended the Senior Leaders Seminar along with BCDA president and chief executive officer Engr. Joshua Bingcang. Led by Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, the Seminar created a platform for the BCDA to promote investment opportunities in New Clark City, Clark Freeport Zone and Clark International Airport.

“This business mission forms part of the efforts of Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go to drive investments in the country and make the Philippines a top investment destination,” Bingcang said.

He added that the former US military air base is now one of the top tourist destination and investment hub in Central Luzon.

Taking notice

The official said that with significant developments happening in Clark, many US companies are taking notice.

“This is why they want to have a big role in Clark developments,” said Bingcang, adding that these investment promotions efforts are consistent with Secretary Go’s push to attract more foreign capital and business expertise in critical sectors, including infrastructure, pharmaceuticals and logistics.

Both Lorenzan and Bingcang paid a visit to Secretary Raimondo who will lead the US Presidential Trade and Investment Mission to the Philippines from 11 to 12 March 2024.

Raimondo declared her commitment to pitch the whole of Clark as an ideal investment hub for US companies eyeing to expand their business in the country.