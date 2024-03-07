Temple teasers

The fastest waiter brings diners’ orders in a minute or two. So, should the winner of the famed French race be waiters and waitresses?

The Paris Waiters Race, which has been dormant for 13 years, will be revived on 24 March in the historic Marais area of France’s capital city. Around 200 contestants will walk a 1.2-kilometer loop by the Seine River, starting and ending at city hall.

Each racer will carry a tray laden with coffee, croissants, and a glass of water. Race rules require contestants not to spill a drop. According to Agence France-Presse, they will wear a white shirt, dark trousers, and an apron to be provided by organizers.

There are three contest categories — waiter, waitress, and trainee — and the first finisher in each category receives a prize and a trophy.

Meanwhile, in central Japan, the Konomiya Shrine recently hosted the annual Shinto festival called Hadaka Matsuri, or Naked Festival. As the name of the 1,250-year-old festival implies, male participants wear only loincloths when they assemble in the courtyard to be sprayed with cold water before rushing to the temple.

The 200 men scramble to touch the Shin Otoko, or designated “male deity,” to drive away evil spirits. They conclude the ritual by praying for happiness at the shrine.

The Naked Festival was opened for the first time to women participants. Spectators and the media gathered outside the temple to witness how the women would do it.

For those expecting bikini-clad females jostling each other, they saw the opposite. BBC News reported that the women wore “happi coats,” or long, purple robes and white shorts while carrying their bamboo offerings.