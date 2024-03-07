Partners nabbed with P360K worth of shabu in drug sting

A 19-year-old girl and her 31-year-old partner are now facing jail term after anti-drug operatives of the Makati City Police Station drug enforcement unit arrested them in an anti-drug sting operation.

Reports indicated that the police apprehended alias Tonyang, 19, and her partner Ugor, 31, at around 3:30 a.m. on 6 March 2024 along Yabut Street, Barangay Guadalupe Nuevo in Makati City.

The operation was launched after a week-long surveillance after the police received information about the involvement of the two in illegal drug trade.

The two specifically violated Sections 5 and 11, Article 11 of Republic Act No. 9165, known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police operatives, likewise, seized approximately 56 grams of suspected shabu placed in a knot-tied plastic with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P360,400.

There were five small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets, weighing approximately 3 grams with DDB value of P20,40 that were also confiscated.

Other items seized include a P500 bill used as buy-bust money, a black sling bag, and an Android phone.

The Makati City Police reiterates its commitment to combating illegal drug activities within the community.

Both suspects will face charges, and the confiscated drug evidence will be taken to Southern Police District Forensic Unit (SPDFU) for qualitative and quantitative analysis.