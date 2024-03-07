Navy, DA collab to strengthen national security

The Philippine Navy and the Department of Agriculture have agreed to strengthen their collaboration for national security.

In a meeting, Navy Flag Officer In Command Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr. told DA chief Francisco Tiu Laurel that the naval forces fully support the efforts to boost the inter-agency collaboration for national security.

Laurel and Adaci discussed various initiatives for the Philippine Navy’s modernization advancement.

Laurel, a member of the navy reserve force, underscored the critical role of the Philippine Navy in furthering maritime security and safeguarding the nation’s interests in its territorial waters.

“The DA reaffirms our steadfast dedication to providing unwavering support to the nation’s leading naval and maritime force,” he said.

Adaci, for his part, conveyed optimism and enthusiasm with the anticipated completion of the Horizon 2 Modernization Program of the Armed Forces of the Philippine

He said the Philippine Navy “will be more competent and fully equipped to meet the evolving challenges facing the nation.”

“We thank the entire DA for their unwavering support not only to the PN but also to the entire AFP,” Adaci told Laurel.