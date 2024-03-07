Muntinlupa inaugurates own football field

Muntinlupa City Mayor Rufino “Ruffy” Biazon announced yesterday the formal inauguration of the Muntinlupa Baseball Field located in Barangay Tunasan.

The Muntinlupa Baseball Field has a total area of ​​4,036 sq. m. and has a perimeter fence measuring 305.69 m.

The mayor led the inauguration of the baseball field located at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.

“Build it, and they will come. We want to see Muntinlupeño youth inspire other youth to enter sports,” Biazon said.

The mayor said the sports facility is expected to attract more players to the city. In previous baseball competitions, the Muntinlupa Eagles Baseball Team won the championship at the Secondary Level of the 63rd Palarong Pambansa.

The Muntinlupa Baseball Clinic continues to provide training to aspiring baseball players by teaching them basic baseball skills.

The mayor said they are dreaming that their Muntinlupeño youth grow up as well-rounded individuals and hope that through the baseball field, they can achieve it.

Biazon was joined at the inauguration by Vice Mayor Temy Simundac, Rep. Jaime Fresnedi, councilors, department heads, the Muntinlupa Baseball Team and city employees.