Magnitude 5.1 quake jolts Baganga, Davao Oriental

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported on Thursday that a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit Davao Oriental at half past five in the morning.

Phivolcs said that the quake occurred at 5:39 a.m. with a depth of four kilometers and a location of 07.81°N, 127.08°E, - 063 km N 66° E municipality of Baganga.

The quake's origin was tectonic, or due to the sudden movement along faults and plate boundaries.

Intensity I was recorded in the City of Bislig, Surigao Del Sur, while Instrumental Intensity I was recorded in Nabunturan, Davao De Oro.

No damage or aftershocks have been recorded.