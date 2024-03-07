LTO holds dialogue for e-bike policy review

The Land Transportation Office on Thursday said it will continue to hold consultations with stakeholders to come up with guidelines amid the mounting concerns on e-bikes and e-trikes.

LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II said the conduct of more consultative meetings is in line with the instruction of Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista to get the viewpoints of various groups and stakeholders before coming up with guidelines on whether or not e-bikes and e-trikes must be registered and must be holders of a driver’s license.

“We share the concerns raised by motorists on the aspect of road safety involving the presence of e-bikes and e-trikes on national roads and even on major thoroughfares,” Mendoza said.

“In as much as we want to set the rules for them, there are various factors that must be considered like an existing law that promotes their ownership and use, as well as the programs and projects by local government units using these e-vehicles for their constituents,” he added.

Last week, Mendoza led the conduct of a dialogue with transport groups and organizations that support e-vehicles in the country.

Among those tackled were the concerns of transport groups that they are losing income from short trips as e-trikes are being used for public transport and the blatant traffic rules violations being committed by e-bikes and e-trikes users.

“Ang guideline na ilalabas ng LTO will have a national scope kaya tinitiyak din natin na maayos, legal, at katanggap-tanggap para sa lahat ang illalabas nating guideline dahil may mga livelihood programs ang ating mga local government units (LGUs) using these e-vehicles,” ( The guideline that will be issued by LTO will have a national scope, we assure you about the clarity, legality, and is ammenable for everyone because the LGUs have livelihood programs using these e-vehicles,) Mendoza said.

“Titiyakin natin na magiging akma ang ating guideline at hindi naman matatapakan ang local autonomy ng ating mga LGUs lalo na at may mga ordinansa at patakaran ng nilabas ang ilang LGUs tungkol dito,” (We assure you that the guideline suits and does not supersede the local autonomy of our LGUs especially the ordinances and legislations that were issued by other LGUs regarding this matter) he added.