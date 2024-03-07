Housemaid faces criminal charges amid death of 2 senior citizens

Quezon City Police District on Thursday said that criminal charges will be filed against the suspect involved in the death of two senior citizens in Quezon City.

Police Director, P/Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan said Marilyn Mante Pandita, 48 years old, housemaid, native of Alabel, Sarangani, will be slapped with two counts Robbery with Homicide and Arson before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

Maranan said Pandita was brought to Barangay E. Rodriguez for documentation, however, while the Barangay Public Safety Officers were busy, the suspect left with her personal belongings.

His men eventually cornered her along 15th Avenue corner P. Tuazon Avenue, Brgy. Socorro, Quezon City that led to her arrest.

Recovered from her possession were an ice pick, plane ticket, cash money and jewelry placed on a handbag, and other personal belongings.

The Scene of the Crime Operatives collected a pipe wrench, a dumbbell, and one kitchen knife which were swabbed for the taking of DNA samples.

Maranan added that Pandita was seen leaving the residence by witness Aileen Santos when she saw smoke coming from the house of the victims prompting her to report the incident to Brgy. E. Rodriguez officials who sought assistance from the Quezon City Fire Department.

Immediately, Bureau of Fire Protection personnel responded and at 9:40 PM of the same day, it was declared fire-out. When they searched the area, they found the bodies of couple Jose Arsenio, 80, and Elizabeth Ong, 76, in their bedroom.

The couple bore head and stabbed wounds.