Gov’t assures consumers: No profiteering amid El Niño 

The Task Force El Niño on Thursday assured the public consumers that the government is undertaking measures to prevent market manipulation amid the worsening impacts of the drought season in the country.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., who also chairs the Task Force El Niño, urged the Department of Trade and Industry to intensify price and supply monitoring efforts in markets to protect consumers from possible profiteering amid the ongoing El Niño phenomenon.

“We must continue and intensify our close watch over the possible fluctuation of prices and supply of basic goods,” Teodoro said, noting that an adequate supply of basic necessities and goods must always be available to the general public, especially those hit hard by the dry spell in their respective region.

Teodoro warned some market traders might exploit the ongoing weather disturbance.

“There may be those who will attempt to take advantage of the prevailing abnormal weather phenomenon,” he said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has issued Executive Order No. 53, which directs the government to “streamline, reactivate, and reconstitute the old El Niño task forces under EO No. 16 (s. 2001) and Memorandum Order No. 38 (s. 2019)” with Teodoro as the chairperson and Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum was designated as co-chairperson.

The order, signed on 19 January, directs the task force to develop a comprehensive disaster preparedness and rehabilitation plan for El Niño and La Niña to provide “systematic, holistic, and results-driven interventions” to help the public cope and minimize their devastating effects.

The task force members also include Environment and Natural Resources Chief Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga, Agriculture Secretary Francis Tiu Laurel Jr., Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, and National Economic and Development Authority chief Arsenio Balisacan.

Teodoro said the public should always check the DTI’s market monitoring bulletin.

The DTI regularly publishes the latest suggested retail price (SRP) bulletin of basic necessities and prime commodities (BNPCs) to inform and guide producers, manufacturers, traders, dealers, sellers, retailers, and consumers.

For its part, the DTI assured that price adjustments “were carefully studied and kept to a minimum” to ensure that affordable goods are still available in the market.

The DTI likewise encourages consumers to consult and use the SRP bulletin as a guide in making informed purchasing decisions.

The public may refer to the most recent SRP list of basic and prime goods before going to supermarkets and grocery stores. The price guide is accessible via the DTI website.

Consumers are requested to report retailers, distributors, and manufacturers that sell basic necessities and prime commodities above their SRPs via One-DTI (1-384) Hotline or email, ConsumerCare@dti.gov.ph.