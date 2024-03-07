Gatchalian to DFA, DMW: Probe Filipino seafarers' death amid Houti attack

Senator Win Gatchalian on Thursday urged the Department of Migrant Workers and the Department of Foreign Affairs to investigate the death of Filipino seafarers amid the recent ship attack by Houthi rebels in the Gulf of Aden.

Gatchalian said the government must “ensure justice for the victims, and enhance measures to safeguard the lives of Filipino seafarers in these high-risk regions” as he expressed condolences to the victims.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of two Filipino seafarers in the recent attack by Houthi rebels on ships in the Gulf of Aden. The Filipino people mourn the death of these brave individuals,” he said in a statement.

The senator also urged the DFA to engage diplomatically in "addressing the matter on an international level while recognizing that the safety of our seafarers is a collective responsibility that transcends borders.”

“Let us stand united in our commitment to protect those who contribute significantly to our maritime industry and ensure the safety of those who continue to serve at sea,” he said.