Follow ethical standards, prosecutors told

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla issued a reminder to state prosecutors to strictly observe ethical standards and professional conduct expected in the performance of their duties.

The reminder was in connection with Department Circular No. 005 series of 2024, establishing the guidelines for the inhibition of prosecutors to ensure impartiality in any part of the proceeding, Remulla issued.

“I urge our prosecutors to discharge their duties vigorously and in an objective manner to maintain public trust and confidence in the legal system,” Remulla said.

According to the circular, inhibition may either be mandatory or voluntary.

Public prosecutors are mandatorily prohibited from taking part in any proceeding where a conflict of interest has been identified or where their impartiality might reasonably be questioned.

These instances include, among others, the following: 1) public prosecutor knows that the spouse, descendant, ascendant or relative within the fourth civil degree of consanguinity/affinity has interest in the subject matter of the controversy; 2) public prosecutor is related by consanguinity or affinity with any litigant within the sixth civil degree or to counsel within the fourth civil degree; and 3) public prosecutor issued the Resolution or recommendation subject to review or appeal.

On the other hand, public prosecutors may voluntarily inhibit from a proceeding after exercising sound discretion but only for meritorious, compelling and serious grounds and to avoid a miscarriage of justice.

The prosecutor shall at the earliest opportunity, ascertain the grounds for inhibition, make immediate disclosure, and inhibit, when applicable.

In both cases, the prosecutor shall submit a memorandum under oath addressed to the head of the concerned prosecution office, the DC further stated.

Remulla’s issuance covers all prosecutors in the Office of the Secretary of Justice Prosecution Service, Regional Prosecution Offices, Offices of the Provincial and City Prosecutors, including all proceedings including preliminary investigation, inquest and summary proceedings, prosecuting cases during trial; or taking part in the resolution of petitions for review.

“I assure the public especially the parties to the case that the wheels of justice continue to grind regardless of the prosecutor assigned to your case,” Remulla stressed.