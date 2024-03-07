DILG, BFP to launch fire hotline in Metro Manila

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos on Thursday announced that the Bureau of Fire Protection is planning to install a hotline number for residents of the National Capital Region.

Abalos urged Metro Manila residents to have their electrical lines inspected by BFP personnel to prevent fire incidents.

BFP Director Louie S. Puracan pointed out that there were already more than 3,200 fires recorded nationwide this year, about 26 percent increase from the same period last year, with 74 casualties.

Of the total number, 600 fire incidents have been reported in NCR from January to February of this year alone.

Abalos said the BFP’s step to extend its services in barangays through its hotline can be a huge push in their goal to lessen fire incidents, highlighting that most fire cases start from overheated appliances.

“Karamihan ng cause ng sunog ay electric fan. Bakit? Nag-o-overheat ang electric fan. Sa sobrang init, nagi-spark at iyan ang sanhi. Kaya pag-ingatan n’yo mga electric fan n’yo, (Most of these fires are caused by overheated electric fans. So everyone should check theirs)” Abalos said.

He likewise advised the public to have their electrical connections and old electrical appliances checked.

Electrical ignition due to arcing and overloading, lighted cigarette butts were also identified as primary causes of fires.

Puracan on the other hand said they are currently training their personnel to respond immediately should residents call them to inspect electrical wirings and systems in their homes.

Puracan likewise advised the public to observe fire safety since March is the peak of the summer season ongoing El Niño phenomenon.

BFP is one of the attached agencies of the DILG, along with the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, among others.