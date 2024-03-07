Bong Go champions grassroots sports, youth dev't thru sports clinic

In a significant boost to youth sports development, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, personally attended the opening of the Sports Clinic at the Alcala Sports Complex in Lucena City, Quezon province, on Tuesday, 5 March.

The Provincial Sports Clinic was organized by the provincial government led by Governor Helen Tan with the support of the Philippine Sports Commission through the efforts of Go. In his visit, Go joined local officials including Mayor Mark Alcala and Vice Governor Anacleto “Third” Alcala III and highlighted the government’s commitment to nurturing young athletes and promoting a healthier lifestyle among the Filipino youth.

According to Go, the sports clinic shall play an important role in fostering athletic skills, promoting physical fitness, and nurturing sportsmanship among participants, who are student-athletes from Quezon National High School. It is designed to offer training and education in various sports, such as basketball, swimming, and football, among others.

Senator Go also took the opportunity to advocate for sports as a means to steer the youth away from societal vices, notably illegal drugs. He reiterated his motto, "get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep healthy and fit," to emphasize the role of sports in nation building.

“Bilang inyong Chairman ng Senate Committee on Sports at Vice Chairman ng Senate Committee on Finance, isang malaking karangalan para sa akin na makita ang proyektong ito na nagbubunga na,” expressed Go in his speech.

His team also provided various forms of assistance to aspiring athletes and participants during his visit. The Senator also told local leaders that he is willing to support other similar initiatives to promote sports in the grassroots.

“Ang sports ay hindi lamang isang libangan; ito ay isang mahalagang aspeto ng ating buhay na nagtataguyod ng disiplina, camaraderie, at malusog na pamumuhay. Ito rin ang aking adbokasiya – get into sports, stay away from drugs. Isang paraan po para labanan ang iligal na droga. Kaya sinusuportahan ko ang mga ganitong programa,” he quipped.

Senator Go, an adopted son of CALABARZON, expressed his confidence that the sports clinic will serve as a vital platform for discovering and honing the talents of young sports enthusiasts in the community. In his remarks, Senator Go also highlighted his legislative achievements aimed at bolstering the country's sports sector.

Go authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11470 which established the National Academy of Sports (NAS) at New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac. The NAS, a government-run educational institution, offers a secondary education program integrated with a special sports curriculum crafted in collaboration with the Department of Education and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC). This initiative underscores the senator's vision of providing a conducive environment for student-athletes to excel academically and in sports.

“Kung meron po kayong mga estudyante na gustong mag-aral at the same time, mag-training; gusto mag-training at the same time, mag-aral. Walang masasakripisyo, diyan po yan sa New Clark City may National Academy of Sports. Ating isinulong din po noong nakaraang administrasyon ni dating pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte” Go promoted.

Further championing grassroots sports development, Senator Go discussed Senate Bill No. 2514, which he authored and principally sponsored, known as the proposed Philippine National Games Act. This legislation, also authored by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Majority Floor Leader Senator Joel Villanueva, aims to establish a comprehensive framework for a national sports program, merging grassroots sports promotion with the broader agenda of national sports development.

In his ongoing commitment to strengthen the sports sector, Go successfully advocated for an increased budget for the PSC. This additional funding aims to assist in the preparation, training, and competitive participation of Filipino athletes, as well as to launch efficient programs that will cultivate the talents of more young and aspiring athletes.

Senator Go commended the collective efforts of the local officials in realizing such a beneficial project for the youth. He also encouraged local officials to join him in his advocacy for promoting sports in their communities while supporting efforts to improve sports facilities and programs in various localities.

“Swerte tayo at binisita tayo ngayon ng laging sumusuporta sa ating lalawigan. Hindi lamang sa mga nakakatanda, pati na rin sa inyo (mga kabataan) dahil siya ang Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Sports… Welcome po, Senator Bong Go sa Alcala Sports Complex, sa lungsod ng Lucena, sa lalawigan ng Quezon, mahal po kayo ng mga atletang Quezonian,” Vice Governor Alcala expressed.

“Kami, na mga lider sa pamahalaan, nagbibigay lamang kami ng kasanayan at kaunting direksyon pero the rest nasa inyo yan. Ang disiplina at ang kagustuhan niyong maabot ang inyong mga pangarap,” Alcala continued, pertaining to the youths in attendace.

Still, in line with his advocacy as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go also supported other projects in Lucena City, such as the rehabilitation of the Old Quezon Capitol Building, the construction of two multipurpose buildings, road improvements, the construction of slope protection and seawall, and improvements for Lucena City General Hospital.

Meanwhile, Go extended help to the city’s indigents earlier that day. He was also in Tayabas City and attended the groundbreaking of the new Medical Arts building at the Southern Luzon Multispecialty Medical Center.