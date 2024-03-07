Bong Go calls for swift action on reported NAIA pest infestation

In an ambush interview on Tuesday, 5 March, after aiding indigents in Lucena City, Quezon Province, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go addressed the alarming pest infestation at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), urging authorities to take swift and effective measures given the airport’s role as the main gateway of the country.

Go, a member of the Senate Public Services Committee, expressed his concern over reports of bedbugs and rats plaguing NAIA. Highlighting the airport's importance especially for tourists and local travelers, he emphasized the negative impact such infestations have on the Philippines' image.

“Unang-una, ang airport po natin ang sumasalubong sa ating mga tourist, foreign guests at mismong local travelers. Ako mismo, sumasakay po ako diyan sa NAIA. Napakapangit naman na may problema sa peste diyan,” said Go.

“Sana po ay maayos ito ng soonest possible time at walang surot, walang daga. Nakakahiya naman. Sobrang nakakahiya naman po sa mga bisita natin dito na may makikitang surot at daga diyan sa NAIA,” he added.

The senator's comments come from increased passenger complaints and news reports detailing a traveler's adverse bedbug experience at Terminal 2.

"May pondo naman po ang gobyerno. Nakikiusap po ako sa authorities, nakikiusap po ako sa Department of Transportation… sa DOTr, sa ating NAIA management, may pondo naman kayo. Nagbabayad naman po ng buwis ang Pilipino, gamitin n’yo lang po sa tama," Go added, calling for accountability and proper utilization of resources to address the issue promptly.

Recent developments have seen the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) ramp up its pest control measures and initiate a comprehensive review of its maintenance and sanitation systems.

MIAA General Manager Eric Jose Ines acknowledged the sanitary lapses, taking responsibility for the infestation and apologizing to affected individuals. Enhanced sanitation measures have been ordered, including the inspection and fumigation of seating areas and the removal of rattan chairs.

Following the power outages that caused inconveniences at the NAIA, Go, in June last year, has also called on concerned authorities to make necessary efforts to prevent such incidents. He stressed the need to improve services in NAIA, which is the country's primary gateway.