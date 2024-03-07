Binay seeks Senate probe on gluta drip-related deaths

Senator Nancy Binay has sought an investigation into the deaths related to the unauthorized use of intravenous (IV) glutathione.

In her proposed Senate Resolution 952, Binay pointed out the need for "stronger regulatory oversight to prevent such tragic outcomes.”

"It is alarming that despite warnings given by the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Health that the use of injectable glutathione for beauty enhancement and skin treatment is unsafe and illegal, celebrities and public figures continue to endorse the same,” the senator wrote in the resolution.

Binay said, “it is the duty of the Senate to inquire on the unauthorized use of IV glutathione to ensure the safety and to protect the health of the public by policy or by law.”

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa earlier cautioned the public on the use of glutathione for skin-whitening, noting that it is “off-label and illegal.”

Herbosa’s warning came following the death of a woman in Quezon City who suffered from anaphylactic shock or severe allergic reaction. She reportedly underwent unauthorized glutathione and stem cell infusion before death.

Binay also cited a similar incident in 2020, where a woman also died after being administered a glutathione treatment at a spa in Sampaloc, Manila.

Further, Binay mentioned an FDA advisory wherein the regulatory body stated that there are no published clinical trials that have evaluated the use of injectable glutathione for skin lightening and there are no published guidelines for appropriate dosing regimens and duration of treatment.

The FDA enumerated the potential risks of the use of injectable glutathione for skin lightening including toxic effects on the liver, kidneys, and nervous system, Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, kidney stones and hemodialysis, long-term skin cancer, and transmission of infectious agents such as HIV, hepatitis C and B.

Binay stressed the recent deaths linked to the unauthorized use of IV glutathione “brings to the forefront the need for stronger regulatory oversights to prevent such tragic outcomes.”

“It is necessary that the government continuously implement measures to prevent unauthorized use of IV glutathione,” she added.

The resolution was referred to the Senate Committee on health and Demography.