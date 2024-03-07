Biazon opens baseball field to the public

Muntinlupa City Mayor Rufino Biazon inaugurates the 4,036 square meters Muntinlupa Baseball Field, 29 February.

"Build it, and they will come. We want to see Muntinlupeño youth inspire other youth to enter sports," said Biazon.

The mayor said the sports facility is expected to attract more players to the city. In previous baseball competitions, the Muntinlupa Eagles Baseball Team won the championship at the Secondary Level of the 63rd Palarong Pambansa.

The Muntinlupa Baseball Clinic continues to provide training to aspiring baseball players by providing them basic baseball skills.

The mayor said they are dreaming that their Muntinlupeño youth grow up as well-rounded individuals and hope that through the baseball field, they can achieve it.

Biazon was joined at the inauguration by Vice Mayor Temy Simundac, Representative Jaime Fresnedi, councilors, department heads, the Muntinlupa Baseball Team and city employees.

The newly inaugurated baseball field located at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex in Barangay Tunasan.