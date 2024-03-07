Bahrain seeks Phl presence in its joint military drills with Malaysia, UK

The Bahrain Royal Guard Special Forces has invited the Armed Forces of the Philippines to participate as observers in the former’s next reiteration of its joint military exercises with the United Kingdom and Malaysia.

Bahrain’s invitation came after the Department of National Defense was visited by a military delegation from Bahrain Royal Guard Special Forces, led by Second in Command RGSF Col. Fahad Jabor Akaif Hameed Alsowaidi at DND headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on 6 March.

Asowaidi and his delegation were received by Assistant Secretary Gavin Edjawan, Officer-in-Charge of DND’s Office for Strategic Assessments and International Affairs, and the Assistant Secretary for Financial Management.

“Both officials looked forward to finalizing the proposed Philippines-Bahrain Memorandum of Understanding on Defense Cooperation, which will serve as the framework in formalizing defense and military relations between the two countries,” DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong told reporters on Thursday.

Andolong said the MOU paves the way for the two armed forces to explore more cooperation on education, military training engagements, and high-level visits, among others.

“The Bahraini side underscored the need for countries to work together to address common defense and security challenges,” the spokesperson added.

“Bahrain shared its robust joint military exercises with Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom and invited the Philippines to send observers to the next iterations of these exercises,” Andolong further stressed.

For his part, Edjawan emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation with countries in the Southwest region as the “DND sees Bahrain as one of its viable partners in the region.”

Edjawan and Aswaidi also discussed the security for the “sizeable community” of Overseas Filipino Workers in Bahrain.

Aswaidi said the Bahraini government recognizes the OFWs' contribution to their nation-building.

Andolong said the courtesy call is part of the delegation’s six-day official visit to the Philippines.

The Bahraini military forces will also visit the General Headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines as well as the other military’s major services and special units.