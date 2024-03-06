Traffic czar cracks whip vs abusive trike drivers

General Santos City — The Traffic Enforcement Unit has ordered a crackdown against abusive and illegal traffic violators all over the city.

In a video message, Police Major Oliver Pauya informed residents that their office has been receiving numerous complaints against overcharging and non-display of fare matrices of public utility vehicles plying the city streets.

Pauya said that they will strictly enforce the law and nobody will be spared especially the abusive tricycle drivers.

As per TEU records, Pauya said that the overcharging of fares to students will greatly affect the budget of the students and even ordinary workers.

Currently, the fare for the first four kilometers is charged at P15.00 however, some drivers charge their passengers P20.00 or even higher.

“We will be implementing the law. No fare matrix displayed is already a violation,” Pauya added.