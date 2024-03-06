‘Salisi Gang’ strikes back at NAIA

A departing British national and his Filipina wife lost their sling bag containing valuable items after placing them at the X-ray machine at the entrance of the departure area near a food chain, as the notorious “Salisi Gang” made their presence felt anew Saturday at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

The British’s Filipina wife was surprised that the sling bag of her husband containing wallets, cellphones and identity cards never came out of the X-ray machine. She immediately reported the incident to the airport police department and requested that the CCTV footage be examined because she was only a short distance away from the X-ray machine.

Although the CCTV footage showed the British national placing his sling bag into the X-ray machine, the security officer manning the X-ray could not find the said bag inside the X-ray machine.

The couple expressed disappointment but were still “thankful” because they did not lose their passports located in another bag as they were able to board their flight to London.

The Manila International Airport Authority officials are now investigating the incident and have yet to release a statement on this latest controversy.