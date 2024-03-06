Rising meat prices drive consumers to seek protein alternatives

Due to the increasing prices of pork in local markets, the United Broiler Raisers Association (UBRA) said that consumers may be expected to find alternative protein sources.

"Tumaas na presyo ng baboy. May substitution yan. Kaya kahit papaano lilipat 'yung ibang demand dun sa mas murang protina, manok na yan at itlog," UBRA president Atty. Bong Inciong said.

(The price of pork has increased. There is a substitution for that. So somehow the other demand will shift to cheaper proteins, which are chicken and eggs.)

Based on the Department of Agriculture's latest price monitoring, pork liempo prices currently range from P340 to P420 per kilo, while pork ham, or kasim, is between P290 and P370 per kilo.

Moreover, chicken prices are also seen to climb. At present, the prices of whole chicken (dressed) in some markets in Metro Manila currently stand between P150 and P220.

"'Yung 150 [pesos], 'yan 'yung bagsakan [na presyo sa] Commonwealth, Malabon. 'Yung 220 [pesos] pangkaraniwan 'yan 'yung tinatawag namin na tertiary market. 'Yan 'yung namimili sa bagsakan kung minsan namimili pa doon sa secondary market... karamihan niyan 190, 180 minsan nag-170 [pesos]," Inciong explained.

(The 150 [pesos], that's the crash [price in] Commonwealth, Malabon. The 220 [pesos] is common, that's what we call the tertiary market. Those are the ones who shop at the wholesale market (bagsakan) and sometimes even shop there in the secondary market... most of them are 190, 180 sometimes 170 [pesos])

Meanwhile, Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura said that with the continuous pork price increase, the chances of people lessening their pork consumption are possible.

“People will eat less pork, but hindi mawawala ang baboy sa hapag kainan as we are pork eaters,” he told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

Meanwhile, as a substitution for pork, he said, "We are happy if consumers patronize chicken or eggs as long as they [are] local.”

The Department of Agriculture attributed the persistent pork price increases to the presence of African Swine Fever.

“Ngayon kasi nananatili pa rin iyong African Swine Fever na nagdudulot ng problema sa ating swine industry. Inaasahan naman natin, inanunsiyo ng ating kalihim, Secretary Tiu Laurel Jr. na posible na ngayong taon ay magkaroon na tayo ng bakuna,” he said, noting that the United States of America and Vietnam are expected to submit an application to the Food and Drug Administration for a vaccine against ASF.

(Today, the African Swine Fever is still present, causing problems in our swine industry. We look forward to it, announced our secretary, Secretary Tiu Laurel Jr., that it is possible that this year we will have a vaccine.)

“Hopefully, within itong katapusan ng taon at hanggang early 2025, ay mayroon na tayong effective na vaccine against ASF,” he added.

(Hopefully, within the end of this year and by early 2025, we will have an effective vaccine against ASF.)