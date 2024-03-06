Rape suspect nabbed in Tondo

Operatives of the Manila Police District - PS 12 on Tuesday 5 March, have arrested rape suspect at Tondo, Manila.

Police identified the suspect as John Paul P. Gumban, 18 years old, and a resident of Parola Compound, Tondo, Manila.

The arrest was based on the warrant of arrest issued by HON. ROY G. GIRONELLA, Presiding Judge, RTC Branch 43, Manila City dated 24 February, 2024 with no bail recommended.

The suspect was listed at No. 3 Top Most Wanted person at Del Pan Police Station 12.

Presently detained at Del Pan Police Station 12 cell, the suspect will be brought to the court for its proper disposition.